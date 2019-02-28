Home

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
14:30
Preston Crematorium
Barbara Wright Notice
WRIGHT (née Wilson)
Barbara Peacefully in hospital on
20th February 2019, aged 87 years.
Dearly loved wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma,
sister and friend.
Will be loved and
remembered always
Funeral service at
Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 5th March at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to Breast Cancer Care or Diabetes Research & Wellness Foundation c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston PR1 0AD
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 28, 2019
