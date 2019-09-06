|
|
|
THOMPSON Barbara Suzanne Barbara's family wish to thank relatives and friends for their kind messages of sympathy and support, cards of condolence and donations in lieu of flowers at this sad time.
Thanks also to the Guiders of Preston West Division for their Guard of Honour at church.
Special thanks to Barbara's Finney family, the staff of Lady Elsie Finney House who showed her the upmost kindness, compassion, dignity, respect and love during her long residence.
Our thanks also to Father Peter Draper for his kind and friendly ministrations. To Ashton and Lea Golf Club for their hospitality and finally to Browns Funerals for their caring support, patience and dignified arrangements
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 6, 2019