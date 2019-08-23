|
|
|
THOMPSON (née Walmsley) On Saturday 10th August 2019
at Lady Elsie Finney House
Fortified by the Rites
of the Holy Church
after a long battle with dementia.
BARBARA SUZANNE
Aged 79 years.
Only child of James Walmsley
RN (1942) and
Ellen Christina Walmsley
(née Keefe, Dec.)
Beloved Wife of Joe, loving Mum, Nan and Great Nan.
Known as Brown Owl to many for over 40 years at English Martyrs,
St Wilfrid's and
SS Peter and Paul's Brownies.
Requiem Mass to be held at
St Anthony's Catholic Church on Monday 2nd September at 1pm.
Followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only, please.
Donations, if so desired, to benefit Lady Elsie Finney House,
c/o Janet Langtree (Thompson)
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road, Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 23, 2019