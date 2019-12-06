Home

Barbara Smith Notice
SMITH Barbara
(née Pollard) Loving Wife of the
late Bill Smith, much loved Mother to Guy, a cherished
Mother in law and Grandmother,
passed away peacefully on November 27th 2019,
aged 77 years.

Funeral service will take place at Shrewsbury Crematorium, today, Friday 13th December 2019
at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please, however all kind donations will support the work of the
Severn Hospice.

All enquiries to:
Aubrey Kirkham Funeral Directors
Four Crosses 01691 839292
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 6, 2019
