N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd (Leyland)
5 Balcarres Road
Leyland, Lancashire PR25 2EL
01772 622203
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
13:30
St Ambrose C of E Church
Leyland
Ormshaw Peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital
With family by her side
on 20th July 2019

Barbara
Aged 72 years.

Dearly beloved wife of the late Ron.
Much loved mum of Janet and mother in law of Stephen.
Devoted grandma of Danielle.
Loving sister of Pat and
sister in law of Brian.
Auntie of Mark, Lynn and Steven.

God saw you getting weary,
And did what He thought best,
He put His arms around you,
And whispered "Come to rest."

Funeral service will be held at
St Ambrose C of E Church, Leyland on Thursday 1st August 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.

Family flowers only, donations gratefully received on behalf of Parkinson's UK. C/o

N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd,
5 - 7 Balcarres Road,
Leyland PR25 2EL
Tel 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 26, 2019
