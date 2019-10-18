Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00
St Bede's R.C. Church
Clayton Green
View Map
Notice

Barbara Norris Notice
NORRIS On the 16th October 2019.
Peacefully in
St Catherine's Hospice.
Barbara
Aged 81 years
The beloved wife
of Ted (deceased),
adored mum of Joanne & Tracey, dear mother-in-law of David & Bo, devoted and cherished grandma
of Robert, Harry, Sam, Evie, Kristian, Anika & Frida.
'If love could have saved her
she would not have died'
Requiem Mass at St Bede's R.C. Church, Clayton Green on Thursday 24th October 2019 at 12.00 noon, followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice,
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 18, 2019
