|
|
|
MEEHAN On Tuesday 5th February 2019, peacefully at
The Royal Lancaster Infirmary
surrounded by her family.
Barbara,
aged 80 years.
The dearly loved mother of
Sharon, Sarah and Marcus,
mother in law of Vicky and Findlay cherished sister of Michael and the late Margaret, sister-in-law of Jill and a much loved nana of Thomas, Lizzy, Matthew, Erin and Darcie and doting great nana of baby Lyla.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 15th February at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium at 4.30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to
St Johns Ambulance
c/o Funeral Directors
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1RX Tel 01524 64023
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More