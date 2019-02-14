Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
16:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Meehan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Meehan

Notice Condolences

Barbara Meehan Notice
MEEHAN On Tuesday 5th February 2019, peacefully at
The Royal Lancaster Infirmary
surrounded by her family.
Barbara,
aged 80 years.
The dearly loved mother of
Sharon, Sarah and Marcus,
mother in law of Vicky and Findlay cherished sister of Michael and the late Margaret, sister-in-law of Jill and a much loved nana of Thomas, Lizzy, Matthew, Erin and Darcie and doting great nana of baby Lyla.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 15th February at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium at 4.30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to
St Johns Ambulance
c/o Funeral Directors
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1RX Tel 01524 64023
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.