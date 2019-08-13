Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Barbara Harrison Notice
HARRISON On 7th August 2019
Peacefully in
St Catherine's Hospice

Barbara
Aged 86 Years
The beloved wife of Bill (deceased),
loving and devoted mum of
Judith & Anne,
dear mother in law of
Paul & Simon
and much loved granny of Olivia.
'The day thou gavest Lord is ended'
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 21st August 2019
at 11.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice,
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 13, 2019
