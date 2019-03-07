|
|
|
Deakin Barbara (Babs) 12/11/1931-
5/03/2019
Passed away peacefully in her sleep, aged 87,
with Dave and Helen at her side.
A simple ceremony will be held in Swansea on Monday 11th March and her ashes will be brought to
St Andrews Church, Longton, later in the year. Barbara will be resting at Bethel Private Chapel of Rest,
2 Waunarlydd Road, Cockett, Swansea, SA2 0GB.
Always remembered and loved.
At rest with your dear Faith Bold.
Together you are now one.
Thank you for our friendship,
I loved you dearly. God Bless,
Ann Tomlinson.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 7, 2019
