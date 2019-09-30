Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
14:00
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints
Chorley
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Avis Durkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Avis Durkin

Notice Condolences

Avis Durkin Notice
DURKIN On 25th September 2019
Peacefully at St Catherine's Hospice
Avis Lee
Aged 64 years
The beloved wife of Bob,
dearly loved mum of Beth
& Nicola, Martin & Janine
& Sarah-Jayne.
Her children rise up and call
her blessed; her husband also,
and he praises her:
Proverbs 31:28
Private family interment at
Chorley Cemetery, followed by Memorial Service at The Church of
Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints, Chorley on Thursday 3rd October 2019 at 2.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to: Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.