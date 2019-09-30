|
|
|
DURKIN On 25th September 2019
Peacefully at St Catherine's Hospice
Avis Lee
Aged 64 years
The beloved wife of Bob,
dearly loved mum of Beth
& Nicola, Martin & Janine
& Sarah-Jayne.
Her children rise up and call
her blessed; her husband also,
and he praises her:
Proverbs 31:28
Private family interment at
Chorley Cemetery, followed by Memorial Service at The Church of
Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints, Chorley on Thursday 3rd October 2019 at 2.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to: Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 30, 2019