The Co-operative Funeralcare Ashton
550 Blackpool Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 1HY
01772 729057
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:00
St Christophers Church
Blackpool Road
Lea, Preston
Committal
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
13:00
Preston Crematorium
THEOBALD (Nee Kerslake)
AUDREY Aged 82 Years
On 4 th March 2019 Audrey
passed away peacefully in the
care of Abraham House.
Dearly loved wife of the Late Kenneth Edwin Theobald.
Loving sister of Dorothy and Marie and a special Auntie.
"Night Night, God Bless"
Funeral service to be held on
21st March at St Christophers Church, Blackpool Road, Lea,
Preston at 12 noon, followed by
the committal at
Preston Crematorium 1pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to the
'Alzheimers Society'
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeral Directors
550 Blackpool Road,
Ashton PR2 1HY
Tel:- 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 18, 2019
