SIMS Audrey Ursula Formerly of Garstang, Lancashire, passed away peacefully at Sambrook House Residential Care Home on 3rd July 2019,
aged 86 years.
Devoted wife of Fred, loving mother to John and Alan,
mother-in-law to Lesley and Sue and a much loved grandmother and great grandmother.
Funeral service to be held at Chester Crematorium,
Blacon Avenue, Chester on
Wednesday 17th July at 10.40am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society for which purpose a collection box will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Evans & Tranter,
tel 01952 820292
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 10, 2019