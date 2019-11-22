|
|
|
MOLLOY Audrey Pray for the repose of the soul
of Audrey, who fortified by the
Rites of the Holy Church, died
peacefully on 16th November
2019 in Thistleton Lodge and
formerly of Elswick.
Beloved wife of the late Jim
and a much loved mum, nan,
great nan and sister.
Audrey will be sadly missed by
all her loving family and friends.
Requiem Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Great Eccleston on Tuesday 3rd December at 11.30am followed by burial
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent
to British Heart Foundation
c/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd. 42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 22, 2019