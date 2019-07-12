HARTNETT Audrey Elaine For all those who have known Audrey, her extended family here in the UK, Canada and Barbados would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude for the love, support and kindness given during her illness and at her funeral service.



The compassion shown by her close friends and neighbours; District Nurses of Ashton Health Centre, Delta Care, A1 Care Agency, Marie Curie and Leonie Beet from St. Catherine's Hospice has been truly remarkable.

Thank you for your generous donations to Cancer Research UK.



Special thanks to Jane Wild for her comforting and thoughtful ministrations, JCC catering and Broadway Pantry for their excellent catering and to Parkfield Club for their warm hospitality.



Finally to Anne, Tania and

all the staff at William Houghton Funeral Directors who's dignified arrangements were carried out with professionalism just

as Audrey had wished. Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 12, 2019