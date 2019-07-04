|
|
|
HARTNETT Audrey Peacefully at home on
27th June 2019, aged 79 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Paddy. A loving aunt to Michael, Linette, Cheryl and Marvo of Canada and Grafton of London.
Audrey touched the hearts of many and will be sadly missed by all her friends here in the U.K.
and Barbados.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired to
Cancer Research U.K.
Funeral Service will take place at Fulwood Methodist Church on Wednesday 10th July at 2:00pm followed by interment at
Preston Cemetery .
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
259 Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston PR2 9XL.
Tel. 01772 788020.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 4, 2019