HARRISON Peacefully, on
20th February 2019
AUDREY
Aged 89 years.
The dearly loved wife of
Norman (deceased),
loving mum of Gillian,
dear mother-in-law of John,
beloved gran to Sarah
and Jonathan and
great gran to Zachary.
Grateful thanks to the staff of Sherwood Court for looking after mum over the past few weeks.
Committal at
Preston Crematorium, on
Monday 4th March at 12.15 p.m.
followed by a Service
of Thanksgiving at
Fulwood Methodist Church
at 1.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for either 'Alzheimer's Society'
or 'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 22, 2019
