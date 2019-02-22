Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Committal
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
12:15
Preston Crematorium
Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
13:00
Fulwood Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Harrison

Notice Condolences

Audrey Harrison Notice
HARRISON Peacefully, on
20th February 2019
AUDREY
Aged 89 years.
The dearly loved wife of
Norman (deceased),
loving mum of Gillian,
dear mother-in-law of John,
beloved gran to Sarah
and Jonathan and
great gran to Zachary.
Grateful thanks to the staff of Sherwood Court for looking after mum over the past few weeks.
Committal at
Preston Crematorium, on
Monday 4th March at 12.15 p.m.
followed by a Service
of Thanksgiving at
Fulwood Methodist Church
at 1.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for either 'Alzheimer's Society'
or 'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.