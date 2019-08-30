|
|
|
BIRCH On 26th August 2019
Peacefully in hospital,
surrounded by her loving family.
Audrey
Aged 79 years.
The beloved wife of John,
dearly loved mum of Lynne, Lorraine & Karen,
mother in law of David & Wayne, loving nanna of Sam, Alice, Millie, Lauren & Harrison, great nanna of Jacob, Oscar & Charlotte.
'A loving thought, a silent tear,
a constant wish that
you were here.'
Funeral Service and Committal
at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 4th September 2019
at 1.45 p.m.
No black dress by family request.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 30, 2019