McCANN Peacefully, on 1st November 2019, in hospital,
ARTHUR ANTHONY
Aged 93 years
Devoted husband to Marie, loving father of Neil and father-in-law of Chiharu, deeply loved brother of Irene, Doreen, Raymond, Melvyn and Bernard.
Funeral Service and Committal
at Preston Crematorium,
on Thursday 14th November
at 1.45p.m.
No flowers by request please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Derian House'
