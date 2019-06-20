Home

Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Arthur Coombes

Arthur Coombes Notice
COOMBES On June 13th 2019

Arthur Kevin
aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of the late Marie, loving father of Kevin, Peter and Michael and dear grandad to Peter, Amanda and Patrick.

Much do we remember,
When the past we do recall,
How good you always were to us,
The greatest dad of all.

Funeral service to be held at
St. Josephs Church on
Wednesday June 26th at 10.30am followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.

All enquiries to Clifford Ward Funeral Directors,
Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 20, 2019
