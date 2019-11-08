|
|
|
PRESTON Peacefully in a
care home in Southport,
formerly of Filberts Close, Fulwood.
ARMISTICE (AMY)
11.11.1919 - 17.10.2019,
The beloved wife of the late Wilfred (Wilf), much loved mum of Beryl, Janet, Sandra and Eric
and devoted grandma
and great-grandma.
Funeral Service at
St. Andrew's Parish Church,
Ashton-on-Ribble, on
Monday 11th November at
1.00 p.m. followed by interment
at Preston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'The Royal British Legion' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 8, 2019