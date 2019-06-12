|
WEST Suddenly but peacefully in
Chorley Hospital on 5th June 2019, Anthony Paul, aged 71 years.
A loving husband, dad, grandad, great grandad and step-dad.
The funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 19th June 2019
at 12.30pm.
Donations to be given to
The British Lung Foundation
and R.S.P.C.A.
All enquiries to
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Bentham House,
220 Spendmore Lane,
Coppull, PR7 5BZ.
Tel (01257) 793880
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 12, 2019
