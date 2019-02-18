Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redscar Funeral Home Ltd
110 Longridge Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 6RL
01772 796669
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
09:15
St. Maria Goretti RC Church
Ribbleton
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Preston Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Walmsley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Walmsley

Notice Condolences

Anthony Walmsley Notice
WALMSLEY Anthony Gene Aged 70 years.
Passed away suddenly at home on Monday 4th February 2019.
Devoted husband of Christine (deceased), loving dad and granddad.
Service to be held at St. Maria Goretti RC Church Ribbleton on Friday 22nd February at 9.15am followed by Internment at Preston Cemetery and later at Middlefourth British Legion, Leyland Rd Penwortham.
Family flowers only please donations if so desired to
St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o Funeral Director.
All enquiries to Carrol M. Bibby Redscar Funeral Home 110 Longridge Rd Ribbleton Preston Tel 796669.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices