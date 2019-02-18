|
WALMSLEY Anthony Gene Aged 70 years.
Passed away suddenly at home on Monday 4th February 2019.
Devoted husband of Christine (deceased), loving dad and granddad.
Service to be held at St. Maria Goretti RC Church Ribbleton on Friday 22nd February at 9.15am followed by Internment at Preston Cemetery and later at Middlefourth British Legion, Leyland Rd Penwortham.
Family flowers only please donations if so desired to
St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o Funeral Director.
All enquiries to Carrol M. Bibby Redscar Funeral Home 110 Longridge Rd Ribbleton Preston Tel 796669.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 18, 2019
