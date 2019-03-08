|
|
|
POWER Anthony John The beloved son of Anne and Shaun, devoted father of Aisling and Liam, and dear brother of the late Sean, passed away on
March 4th 2019 in Liverpool,
aged 50 years.
Greatly missed by his
family and friends.
He always gave of his best with grace, dignity, courage and integrity.
Funeral service and committal
to take place at
Preston Crematorium, on Thursday 14th March at 2.30pm.
In lieu of flowers; donations in memory of Anthony are gratefully being received in favour of
Marie Curie Hospice, Woolton.
Further enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road, Ashton, Preston PR2 1HY
Tel. 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 8, 2019
