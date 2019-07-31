|
|
|
JELLIS Peacefully on 29th July 2019
Anthony Ernest
(Tony)
Aged 81 years.
Dearly loved husband of Dorothy.
Loving brother of
Peter and Thelma (dec.)
and loving brother in law of Tony.
At Peace
Tony's Funeral Service is to be held at Preston Crematorium on Tuesday 6th August at 11:30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired, will benefit
St Catherine's Hospice.
All enquiries to
McKenna Funeral Directors,
54-56 Meadow Street, Preston.
Tel:- 01772 251694
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 31, 2019