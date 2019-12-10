Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Anthony Hill Notice
HILL On 7th December 2019, peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital
Anthony 'Tony'
aged 72 years.
Beloved husband of Angela, devoted father to Sally, Ellie,
Polly and Tom and a cherished grandfather, Pops.

Funeral Service will be held at
St. Gregory's R.C. Church, Weldbank on Monday 16th December at 10:30am followed by interment in the churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to British Heart Foundation c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 10, 2019
