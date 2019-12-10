|
|
|
HILL On 7th December 2019, peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital
Anthony 'Tony'
aged 72 years.
Beloved husband of Angela, devoted father to Sally, Ellie,
Polly and Tom and a cherished grandfather, Pops.
Funeral Service will be held at
St. Gregory's R.C. Church, Weldbank on Monday 16th December at 10:30am followed by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to British Heart Foundation c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 10, 2019