Anthony Higson Notice
HIGSON Peacefully after a short illness
On 4th June 2019
Anthony Thomas
'Tony'
Aged 58 years.
Beloved son of Don (deceased)
and Josie, father of Samantha,
loving brother of Paul, Shelagh
and Ruth, cheeky uncle to
the girls and Bobby.
Funeral Service and Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Wednesday 12th June
at 10.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 6, 2019
