B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:45
Coppull Parish Church
Committal
Following Services
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Annie Heathcote Notice
HEATHCOTE On 6th July 2019,
peacefully in hospital.
Annie
aged 100 years.
Dear auntie to Rodney
and his wife Janet,
cherished great auntie to Andrew, Stuart and their families also a much loved friend and neighbour.
Funeral Service to take place at Coppull Parish Church on Wednesday 17th July at 10:45am prior to committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Any donations you wish to
make in memory of Annie,
to Coppull Parish Church c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid, if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 15, 2019
