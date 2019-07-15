|
|
|
HEATHCOTE On 6th July 2019,
peacefully in hospital.
Annie
aged 100 years.
Dear auntie to Rodney
and his wife Janet,
cherished great auntie to Andrew, Stuart and their families also a much loved friend and neighbour.
Funeral Service to take place at Coppull Parish Church on Wednesday 17th July at 10:45am prior to committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Any donations you wish to
make in memory of Annie,
to Coppull Parish Church c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid, if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
