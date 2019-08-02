|
|
|
BILLINGTON Peacefully on 25th July 2019,
at Bank House and late of Catforth,
Annie
Aged 96 years.
Much loved wife of the late William, mum of Colin, Brian and Linda,
mother-in-law of Sheila (deceased), Joyce and Patrick, grandma of Karen and Darren, Helen and Melanie, David (deceased), Kevin and Nicola,
great grandma and
great-great grandma.
Requiem Mass at St. Mary's Church, Lea Town, on
Thursday 8th August at 10.00 a.m. followed by interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Dementia UK' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 2, 2019