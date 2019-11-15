Home

Anne Vickers

Notice Condolences

Anne Vickers Notice
VICKERS Peacefully, at home,
on 29th October 2019
ANNE PAULINE
Aged 78 years.
Loving wife of Danny,
devoted mother of Catherine
and Neil, caring Grandma to Daniel, Jennifer and Jordan,
loving great grandma to Leo and mother-in-law to David and Maria.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends
xxxxx
Requiem Mass at
St. Gregory's Church,
Blackpool Road, Preston,
on Thursday 21st November
at 10.30 a.m. followed by
interment at Preston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished are for
either 'Baby Beat' or 'Heart Beat'
and can be sent c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble, PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 15, 2019
