O'Hare Anne Charlotte
(née Rayton) Anne died peacefully in her care home on Monday 27th May 2019, aged 98 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bert
(ex Commando).
Dear mother of Cheryl and
mother in law of Malcolm.
Beloved gran of Fie, Nicola
and Charlotte and
great gran of Charlie.
Dearly loved by her sisters
Alice (deceased), Mary (deceased) and Margaret and by her nieces and nephews and all members
of her family.
'At Peace.'
Anne's Funeral service is to be held at St Stephen's Church, Broadgate, Preston on Thursday 13th June at 12.30pm followed by Committal
at Preston Crematorium.
The family are to provide flowers; donations in her memory are welcome and will benefit
The Mental Health Foundation
c/o the family.
All enquiries to:
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel. 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 11, 2019
