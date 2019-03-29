|
TOPPING Anne - Marie Frank and family would like to sincerely thank all relatives friends and neighbours for their kind words of comfort and support at this sad time. Grateful thanks for the generous donations received which will benefit Pets as Therapy, to all who attended the funeral service and to Fr. Tony Dutton
for his kind and thoughtful ministrations. Finally, to Sean, Gill and the team at William Houghton Funeral Directors for their dignified and professional arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 29, 2019
