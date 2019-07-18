Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
12:15
Preston Crematorium
Anne-Marie Murphy
MURPHY Passed away peacefully,
on 14th July 2019,
at Bridgeway Care Home,
ANNE-MARIE
Aged 53 years.
Daughter of Joan (deceased)
and sister of Sheila and Chris.
Funeral Service and Committal
at Preston Crematorium,
on Wednesday 24th July
at 12.15 p.m.
If possible, please wear
a splash of yellow.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished are for
'Rosemere Cancer Foundation' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 18, 2019
