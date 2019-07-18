|
|
|
MURPHY Passed away peacefully,
on 14th July 2019,
at Bridgeway Care Home,
ANNE-MARIE
Aged 53 years.
Daughter of Joan (deceased)
and sister of Sheila and Chris.
Funeral Service and Committal
at Preston Crematorium,
on Wednesday 24th July
at 12.15 p.m.
If possible, please wear
a splash of yellow.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished are for
'Rosemere Cancer Foundation' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 18, 2019