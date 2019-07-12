|
|
|
LEMON (nee Fisher) On 7th July 2019
Peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital
Anne
Aged 85 Years
Beloved wife of Tony (deceased),
loving mum and nanna,
sadly missed by all her
family & friends.
Funeral Service at St Saviour's Church, Bamber Bridge on
Thursday 25th July 2019
at 11.00 a.m followed by
Interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Scope' or 'National Trust',
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 12, 2019