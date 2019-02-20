|
|
|
LANGTREE (nee Gardner)
ANNE Who died peacefully on
Friday 15th February,
aged 82 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late John, loving mother of Peter and Warwick and a much loved
mother in law and grandma.
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Monday 4th March at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to 'Dementia U.K'.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 20, 2019
