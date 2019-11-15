|
|
|
Jose Anne Rosina After a short illness Anne died peacefully in hospital on 7 November 2019,
aged 80 years.
Devoted wife of Philip,
Much loved Mum of
Emily and Philip Steven,
Dear Mother-in-law of
Phil and Michelle,
Proud Nan of Jordan,
Harriet and Dan,
Loving Sister of Bryn,
Sandra and Christine,
Anne will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving
mother, accomplished Bachelor of Fine Art, Studio Potter and
inspirational Teacher. Anne had a great sense of humour, was
kind and she always put others first. She will be sadly missed by
her family and all who knew her.
Funeral Service will take place at West Lancashire Crematorium,
Burscough on 22 November 2019 at 11.30 am.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired,
to Cancer Research.
Further enquiries to
Penwortham Funeralcare,
55 Liverpool Road,
Penwortham PR1 9XD
Tel:-01772 748244
or email:
[email protected]
coop.co.uk
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 15, 2019