|
|
|
HAYES On 12th February 2019
Anne Christine
Aged 78 years.
Much loved wife of Bernard,
devoted mother of John,
Catherine, Elizabeth and Philip,
grandmother, loving sister
to Kathleen, Peter and Martin
and also a loving mother in law
and sister in law.
Requiem Mass will take place at
St. Mary's RC Church, Leyland
on Tuesday 26th February 2019
at 12.15pm followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please but
donations if so desired
may go to either,
British Lung Foundation,
St Catherine's Hospice or
Marie Curie c/o
the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel - 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More