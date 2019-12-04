|
|
|
HARRISON (née Robinson) GRSM, ARMCM,
ARCM, AMusTCL
Anne Valerie
Suddenly on the
26th November 2019,
after a long illness bravely borne,
aged 79 years.
After a long and distinguished teaching career, former
Head of Music, Newman College 1973-1998 and
private music teacher.
The dearly beloved wife of Geoff and loving mother of Andrew.
Valerie will be so sadly missed by her family and so many people.
Funeral service at
St Michael's and All Angels,
Hoole Parish Church on
Tuesday 10th December at 12.00pm, prior to interment
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only;
donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice or
Kidney Care UK c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton Hutton and Penwortham Funeral Service,
Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 4, 2019