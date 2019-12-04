Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neal Buckley Funeral Service
Skip Lane
Preston, Lancashire PR4 5HE
01772 616362
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Harrison

Notice Condolences

Anne Harrison Notice
HARRISON (née Robinson) GRSM, ARMCM,
ARCM, AMusTCL
Anne Valerie
Suddenly on the
26th November 2019,
after a long illness bravely borne,
aged 79 years.
After a long and distinguished teaching career, former
Head of Music, Newman College 1973-1998 and
private music teacher.
The dearly beloved wife of Geoff and loving mother of Andrew.
Valerie will be so sadly missed by her family and so many people.
Funeral service at
St Michael's and All Angels,
Hoole Parish Church on
Tuesday 10th December at 12.00pm, prior to interment
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only;
donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice or
Kidney Care UK c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton Hutton and Penwortham Funeral Service,
Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -