Falconer Anne Judith
(Annie) Senior Sister at
RPH for 36 years.
Suddenly on 30th June 2019
at her home in Lytham,
aged 66 years.
Much loved mum of
Fleur and Holly, a dearly loved sister, aunt and friend
who will be greatly missed by
everyone who knew and loved her.
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium
on Wednesday 17th July at 3.00pm.
No black to be worn, please wear
purple, red or Man Utd colours.
No flowers by request, donations if desired may be sent to
British Heart Foundation
c/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street,
Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 8, 2019