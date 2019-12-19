|
|
|
CONNOLLY Anne David, Julia, Stephen, Helen, Patrick and Sarah and all of Anne's family would like to thank most sincerely everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and
Mass offerings received following the very sad loss of Anne.
Grateful thanks to
Father Andrew Allman for the spiritual care provided and
for the moving Requiem Mass.
Thanks also to Nick and all the staff at William Houghton Funeral Directors for all of their
guidance and support.
Finally thank you to all who attended the Mass and who donated so generously to
The Stroke Association
in Anne's memory.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 19, 2019