Chaffer Anne

(neé Croston) Mrs Anne Chaffer passed away peacefully in Royal Blackburn Hospital on August 29th,

after a short illness, aged 79. Beloved wife of Brian Joseph for 56 years, loving mother to Dianne and Denise, Nana to Ricky, Stefanie, Gary, Eddy and Jason, and Great-grandmother to Brooklyn. Anne was a teacher

in Accrington & Oswaldtwistle schools for 36 years, retiring in 1996 to move to Tenerife and recently returned to live in Whalley. Anne will be sorely missed but fondly remembered by all her family and friends.

A service will be held at

Accrington Crematorium on Tuesday, 10th September at 1 pm. Family flowers only please but any donations to Cancer Research

will be kindly received c/o

Clitheroe Funeral Service.

Anne's family would like to thank all the NHS staff who cared for her over the last month, in particular the caring and dedicated team on Ward C6 at Royal Blackburn.

Rosie-Ann Priestner

Clitheroe Funeral Service 10/12 Whalley Road, Clitheroe, BB7 1AW Tel: 01200 443045 Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 6, 2019