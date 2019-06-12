Home

POWERED BY

Services
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:30
St Oswald's RC Church
Longton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Briggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Briggs

Notice Condolences

Anne Briggs Notice
Briggs Of your charity pray for the
repose of the soul of
ANNE
aged 65 years,

who died in
hospital on 7th June 2019.
Dearly loved mum of Kathryn and Nichola, loving grandma of Mia, dear sister of Mark and loved partner of Roger.
Will be loved and
remembered always
Requiem Mass at St Oswald's
RC Church, Longton on
Tuesday 18th June at 10.30am, prior to interment in
Hill Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
St Catherine's Hospice and
Cancer Research UK
c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.