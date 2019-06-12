|
Briggs Of your charity pray for the
repose of the soul of
ANNE
aged 65 years,
who died in
hospital on 7th June 2019.
Dearly loved mum of Kathryn and Nichola, loving grandma of Mia, dear sister of Mark and loved partner of Roger.
Will be loved and
remembered always
Requiem Mass at St Oswald's
RC Church, Longton on
Tuesday 18th June at 10.30am, prior to interment in
Hill Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
St Catherine's Hospice and
Cancer Research UK
c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 12, 2019
