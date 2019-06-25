|
|
|
SWARBRICK On 20th June 2019
Ann
Aged 72 Years
The beloved wife of Fred
loving mum to Paul & Alan,
and a much loved grandma.
'Absent from the body,
present with the Lord'.
Funeral Service at
All Saints Church, Elizabeth Street, Preston, PR1 2RX on
Thursday 4th July 2019
at 1.15 p.m.
followed by committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Global Care'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 25, 2019
Read More