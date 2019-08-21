Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Ann Ryding
RYDING (née Pitbaldo) On 16th August 2019,
peacefully at
St. Catherine's Hospice
Ann
aged 54 years
Cherished daughter of Elinor and Ross, devoted wife to Gordon, loving mother of Kelly and Rachael, beloved sister to Les, Christine and Derek and much loved grandma of Molly, Archie and Leo.
Funeral service to be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 30th August at 4:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to St. Catherine's Hospice or Cancer Help (Vine House Preston) c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 21, 2019
