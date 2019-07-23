|
|
|
Kirkham Ann Peacefully in the loving care
of Northlands Rest Home on
16th July 2019, aged 83 years.
Loving Sister of Eric and David and Sister-in-Law of Norma and Beryl. Caring Auntie to Elaine, Julie, Linda, Alan, Cheryl, Michael, Gina and the late John. Ann will be
sadly missed by all her knew her.
Funeral service and burial will take place at St. Anne's Church Copp, Great Eccleston on Monday 29th July at 11.00am. Family flowers only, any donations in lieu to Macmillan Nurses. C/o and
all enquiries contact Moons
Funeral Service, Raikes Road, Great Eccleston, PR3 0YA ,
Tel: 01995 672328.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 23, 2019