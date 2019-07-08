|
HURST Ann Aged 74 years.
Passed away peacefully in Moorpark Nursing Home
on 26th June.
Beloved Daughter of the late James and Agnes Mcainey,
much loved Sister of Dennis,
most loving Sister in Law and Friend of Sheila. Much loved Mother, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother
"To all her children and
many foster children "
Funeral service will take place
at Preston Crematorium on
Friday 12th July at 12.15pm.
By request family flowers only.
Donations in memory of Ann can be made to Moorpark House
Garstang Road, Preston.
All Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare
55 Blackpool Road, Ashton, Preston PR2-1HY
Tel: 01772 729057.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 8, 2019