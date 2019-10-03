|
Holt Anita Margaret
(Kelso, formerly Penwortham/
Longton) Elizabeth, Scott and family would like to thank all relatives and friends and Guiding Associates for their kind messages of sympathy, cards and flowers received
during their sad loss.
Special thanks to Kelso Community Hospital, Kyles and Winnie Robson and to all who attended Anita's service at Borders Crematorium.
Sincere thanks for all donations, £600 was raised for
Kelso Community Hospital.
Will be loved and remembered always by all family and friends.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 3, 2019