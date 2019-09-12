|
|
|
Holt Anita Margaret
(Kelso, formerly Penwortham/
Longton) Peacefully at Kelso Hospital on
7th September 2019, aged 80.
Beloved wife of the late Gordon, loving mother to Elizabeth, mother-in-law to Scott, grandma to Alastair, great-grandma to Shay and Layla and sister to Lynda.
A funeral service will take place at Borders Crematorium, TD6 9HA, on Friday 20th September at 1.00pm, to which all family and friends are welcome.
Family flowers only, in lieu of flowers, you have the opportunity to donate to Friends of Kelso Hospital in memory of Anita.
Please forward cheques to
Kyle Bros, Kelso, TD5 8AY.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 12, 2019