|
|
|
Wignall Passed away at home on
10th October 2019,
aged 63 years.
Andrew Kenneth
(Boo)
Dearly loved and loving father of Marc, David and Rebecca.
Cherished Grandad of Adam,
Jack, William and Thomas.
Loving partner of Pam and dear brother of Allan and Christopher.
Andrew's Funeral Service is to be held at Preston Crematorium on Monday 21st October at 10am.
Followed by the celebration of life to be held at Parkfield Labour Club, Fulshaw Rd, Preston PR2 2LH.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired may be made in memory of Andrew to Help for Heroes c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 15, 2019