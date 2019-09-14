|
Sanderson Andrew David (Aged 41 years)
Andrew, who died suddenly,
was the youngest and much loved son of John and Margaret Sanderson of Pasture Barn Farm, Kirkham, Lancashire.
The loving fiancé of Gemma,
a devoted father of Oakley, Brodey, Jack and Jacob, step-father of Layla and Ella. Treasured brother to John, Robert, Angela and Lisa, also a loving brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many.
Requiem Mass and interment at
St Joseph's RC Church, Wesham on Wednesday 18th September at
11am. Family flowers only please.
All further enquiries to
N Gillett & Son, 'Church View' Mowbreck Lane, Wesham,
PR4 3HA Tel: 01772 682496
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 14, 2019