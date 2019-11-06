|
|
|
MAYMAN Suddenly, on 28th October 2019,
at her home,
ANDREA
Aged 79 years.
She will be sadly missed
by her many friends.
'Goodnight, God Bless'
Committal at
Preston Crematorium,
on Tuesday 12th November
at 1.45 p.m followed by a
Service of Thanksgiving at
St. Cuthbert's Parish Church, Lytham Road, Fulwood, at 2.30 p.m.
No flowers by request please, donations if wished may
be sent for 'IPASC' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 6, 2019