Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrea Mayman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrea Mayman

Notice Condolences

Andrea Mayman Notice
MAYMAN Suddenly, on 28th October 2019,
at her home,
ANDREA
Aged 79 years.
She will be sadly missed
by her many friends.
'Goodnight, God Bless'
Committal at
Preston Crematorium,
on Tuesday 12th November
at 1.45 p.m followed by a
Service of Thanksgiving at
St. Cuthbert's Parish Church, Lytham Road, Fulwood, at 2.30 p.m.
No flowers by request please, donations if wished may
be sent for 'IPASC' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -